BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has handed over its facility at the Tarkwa Bay Island to to the Nigeria Navy to enable the force establish its Forward Operating Base (FOB) that will aid its fight against pirates, oil thieves and persons working against smooth port operations.

The facility, a 18 hectares of land withover six buildings, according to the General Manager lands of the NPA Mr. Ahmed Yusuf said was being handed over to the Navy in furtherance of its relationship with the force and for the protection of the country’s maritime environment.

He said that he believed the establishment of the FOB would strengthen the bond and also help to secure facility both at the port and high sea.

His words: “We are pleased with the partnership we have with the NN, it had been a long one, I believe that the establishment of the FOB will further strengthen the bond between us. “It will also help us to secure our port facility both at the port and high sea. Our expectations is that the NN will fully deploy and utilise this place so, that it will serve the purpose (and) have a strong presence that will impact positively on the security of the waterways.” Mr. Yusuf said that the facility consist of an 18 hectares land, some chalets and other development, adding that, “this FOB issue has been with us. It started between NPA and NN, the discussion commenced on this FOB as far back as 2010. According to him, “discussion had gone a long way, issues had been raised and resolved but finally on June 24, the NPA accepted to give this place to the NN for the establishment of this base.” The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Oladele Daji who was represented by Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, the Chief Staff Officer while accepting the facility, said that the land would be judiciously used.