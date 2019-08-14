Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy said the only way teaching and learning could be enhanced in its welfare schools is to continue the training and retraining of teaching and non teaching staff of the school, including school administrators.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, spoke at a one-day seminar organised by the Directorate of Naval Education on effective school management and supervision for quality education service delivery for Nigerian Navy welfare schools’ administrators, saying that modern organisation could only achieve its objectives or development to meet emerging challenges through frequent manpower training and development.

Ibas said that the Nigerian Navy has always placed high premium on the training and retraining of its personnel as enshrined in the Force’s strategic directives.

He said: “We have also ensured that professionalism is always imbibed in our work places and our training environment. That is one of the ways our teaching and learning environment can be enhanced.