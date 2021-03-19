By Philip Nwosu

Nigerian Navy Training Command (NAVTRAC), yesterday, said it has trained over 3,500 officers and men of the force to acquire new skills in naval warfare and to carry out their constitutional assigned duties of protecting the country from external attacks.

The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu, who made the revelation, said this was aside the training of 306 cadets of DSSC 27, RC 67, RC 68 and SDPCT at the NNC Onne, adding that the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) also trained 2,427 batch 29 and batch 30.

He spoke during a farewell parade organised by the officers and men of the command, explaining that in the area of infrastructure development, the command was able to conclude the perimeter fencing project at NNC/NNBTS Onne.

He said the command has embarked on upgrade of E-Libraries at the HQ NAVTRAC and NN professional schools/colleges. Also the renovation and reactivation of the intercom facilities at the HQ NAVTRAC which covers NNS QUORRA, was carried out to enhance efficient internal communication within the complex.

Admiral Ogu, who was posted to the Defence Headquarters during the last shake up by the Nigerian Navy, said efforts were ongoing at getting national and international accreditations/certifications for professional courses offered at the Navy’s professional schools and colleges with relevant organisations, noting that some of the efforts are being achieved through ongoing collaborations with NIMASA and NDA.

The outgoing FOC said the Navy’s interactions with the Central Bank of Nigeria and Niger Delta Development Commission have yielded huge interventions in infrastructure in some of the force’s schools, explaining that recently, the command took delivery of some projects completed by the Central Bank of Nigeria which included construction of a 150-man capacity school auditorium, 200-man capacity dining hall, 120-man capacity library, swimming pool and two hostels at NNFLC, Owerrinta.

He said the Niger Delta Development Commission also concluded plans to construct a jetty and some internal roads at Nigerian Navy Hydrography School (NNHS), Port Harcourt, adding that, the Federal Ministry of Environment constructed a jetty at the Under Water Warfare School (UWWS) which was commissioned by the Chief of the Naval Staff, A. Z. Gambo.

Admiral Ogu urged his successor, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, to look into the replacement of obsolete training aids in schools, especially in Navigation and Direction School, Communication School and Above Water Warfare School, Under Water Warfare School, enhance Simulation/Practical Training in Schools/Colleges.