Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has said that it has recorded some key deliverables toward deepening civil military cooperation for effective maritime security and national development.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, made the disclosure during the graduation ceremony of 55 officers who participated in the training on civil military cooperation (CIMIC) jointly organised by the Navy and the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) at the Joint Maritime Security Training Centre inside Navy Town.

The Chief of Naval Staff, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, said the deliverables included effective liaison with the Defence Headquarters and other sister services on CIMIC, emplacement of structure to enhance communication with the civil populace at command and unit level to handle matters relating to civil military cooperation.

Admiral Ibas said the Nigerian Navy was also mainstreaming gender-related policies and programmes for effective Civil Military Cooperation.

He tasked the beneficiaries of the training programme to bring their experience to bear on the prevailing security situation in Nigeria so s to effectively tackle the challenges of terrorism, militancy, banditry as well as armed robbery.

He also charged them to uphold the highest standard of conduct, exemplary character, integrity and excellence, stressing the need for collaborative efforts among security agencies to address the situation.

The Naval Chief said the training on Civil Military Cooperation in the Nigerian Navy was borne out of the need for officers to acquire requisite skills to effectively manage expectations from the civil populace.