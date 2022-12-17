The Nigerian Navy on Friday promoted 55 senior officers, consisting of 25 captains and 30 commodores where elevated to the next rank respectively.

In a statement, the Navy’s spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, reaffirmed the force’s loyalty to the Nigerian Nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the the Navy Board approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy, giving the breakdown to include 25 Captains who were elevated to the rank of Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The statement said that Navy Board had earlier approved the elevation of 72 Commanders to the rank of Captain, (Colonel equivalent in the Nigerian Army)

According to the statement, the newly promoted Rear Admirals are Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi, Suleiman Abdullahi.

The remaining two – Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa – were both promoted to retirement.

In the Commodore category, the beneficiaries are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis, Mohammed Manga, Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie, Tamuno-Kubie Senibo, Toritseju Vincent, Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Earthaogwa, Salisu El-Hussein, Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari. Two of them, Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi, were both promoted to retirement.

On his part, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, on behalf of the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoiced with these newly promoted senior officers and their families.

The Naval chief charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities.