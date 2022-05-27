BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo said that the Nigerian Navy will do everything within its powers to ensure that Nigeria remains out of the list of country’s with incidences of piracy in the world.

The International Maritime Bureau had in March announced that Nigeria exited the IMB piracy record list, leaving Sao Tome and Principe and Benin Republic leading the most dangerous waters to trade in the world.

Speaking while receiving the newly acquired Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA, Admiral Gambo said that, the induction of the Landing Ship Tank (LST) into the Nigerian Navy fleet would further enhance the force’s deterrence capability against maritime crimes and illegalities within the nation’s maritime domain and Gulf of Guinea.

He said that the vessel will serve as a force multiplier to project power, respond to humanitarian crises and convey relief materials in support of non-kinetic operations within the region and beyond, adding that NNS KADA will no doubt boost the Nigerian Navy’s capability in support of ECOWAS mandate.

The Chief of Naval Staff said that acquisition of the new war ship could not have been possible without the support and commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said desires the Nigerian Navy to have the requisite capability to meet her constitutional mandate for the nation’s economic prosperity.

He recalled that about a year ago, the force acquired a State-of-the-art Hydrographic Survey vessel, NNS LANA from France, noting that, “A year later, sequel to a colourful Change of Flag Ceremony on 1 April 2022 at Sharjah, in United Arab Emirates, I in company of very senior dignitaries and government officials bided NNS KADA farewell on her homebound voyage.

“After riding on waves at sea for 56 days and covering a distance of 8,414.34 nautical miles, we are here to say welcome. I am indeed grateful to the Almighty God for granting the ship and crew safe passage.”

He said that the NNS KADA’s maiden voyage has afforded the ship’s company opportunity to pay port calls in five countries, including Port Duqm in Oman, Port Mombasa in Kenya , Port Cape Town in South Africa, Port Luanda in Angola and Port Gentil in Gabon.

These port calls, he pointed out, were in line with Nigerian Navy’s diplomatic role and afforded opportunity to further consolidate the nation’s relations with friendly littoral states and allies.

While commending the enthusiasm and professionalism exhibited by the Commanding Officer and his ships company throughout the voyage, Admiral Gambo said that this commendable conduct aligns with the force’s core values of Professionalism, Integrity and Team work.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai said that as a leading Navy in the African Continent, the Nigerian Navy strives to ensure that the challenges of crude oil theft, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, smuggling, arms proliferation, sea robbery and piracy are mitigated to ensure optimal performance.

To this end, he said, the Nigerian Navy formulated a Strategic Plan that was to enhance optimal performance in light of 21 Century trends, adding that one of the pillars of the Strategised Plan was Fleet Renewal that was to replace the aging Fleet in the Nigerian Navy. It would be recalled that on the 17 of May 2021 the Nigerian Navywelcomed NNS LANA a Hydrographic specialised vessel.

