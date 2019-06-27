Philip Nwosu

The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) in Lagos has called on its officers and men to avoid the use of illicit drug as the force will not deal kindly with personnel caught in the web of hard drugs.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) NAVTRAC, Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch who gave the charge, also warned the personnel to stay away from acts that would damage the image of the force and also apply discipline in their daily operations.

“We have just warned about drug abuse, for personnel to stir clear from hard drug, it’s a general warning, we do not want to wait until there is problems in the service before we take action,” he noted.

Admiral Enoch spoke during the quarterly route match of the force urging the officers and men to ensure they are physically fit to operate as a naval personnel and also be good ambassadors of the force.

The FOC who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of the command Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf told the officer and men that physical fitness is a prerequisite for naval duties, noting that there is need for personnel to be fit in all ramifications.

The FOC adjudged the over 2000 personnel who participated in the physical exercised fit to perform their duty as naval personnel, insisting that he arrived at conclusion after the 10 kilometre walk and when none of the personnel involved in it were carried on the ambulance.

Similarly, the Naval Training Command, has commenced a swimming competition for units within the command to test the ability and efficiency of personnel in the unit in swimming. The swimming competition, according the Rear Admiral Idowu, the Chief Staff Officer of the command, was a prelude for future swimming competition that will hold among command in the force.