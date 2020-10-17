It’s now obvious that an impostor who has been parading himself as the traditional ruler of Nawfia community did not expect the shocking judgement of the Neni High Court that was delivered against him.

After the judgement, the good people of Nawfia went into wild jubilation and started making necessary arrangements to crown a traditional ruler for their community having stayed from 2001 to date without a traditional ruler.

Rather than nurse his wound quietly, he called a press conference to threaten fire and brimstone against Nawfia people.

He was quoted as saying that Nawfia community is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

This assertion is enough proof that the impostor is allegedly planning to unleash mayhem on the good people of Nawfia.

But it is important to restate and remind him that Governor Obiano will not tolerate anything that will compromise or affect the security architecture put in place in our State that is being enjoyed by Nawfia people and ndi Anambra at large.

Nwankwo (other names withheld) is hatching two evil plans and one of the evil plans is to use Anambra Police Command through the office of the Commissioner of Police to intimidate Nawfia leaders of thoughts that are making arrangements to crown a traditional ruler for their community.

His second plan is to unleash mayhem on the good people of Nawfia if the Commissioner of Police fails to do his bidding.

All his inordinate plans against Nawfia people portrayed him as a drowning man that is desperately looking for something to hold on to for survival.

Well, I will tell him without minding whose ox is gored that it is too late for him.

Governor Obiano will not allow any breakdown of law and order in Nawfia community hence the reason why I can confidently say that the man risks being arrested if there is any breakdown of law and order in Nawfia community.

In Anambra State, Nawfia people are peace loving and they are jolly good fellows. He is the person that fetched ant infested firewood and ended up extending invitation to Lizards.

He should be man enough to entertain his Lizard visitors and stop looking for how to remedy the situation.

With the information at my disposal in respect of the reason why the Neni High Court delivered judgment against him in a suit that was filed by him, I am saying without any fear of contradiction that it is finished for the impostor.

Security agents should be on alert to nip his ignoble plans on the bud.

The right of Nawfia people to follow their constitution in choosing and crowning a new Igwe elect that will be presented to the government must not be trampled upon. That right must be protected.

As events unfold in the Nawfia community, I will continue updating the general public until a new Igwe that will restore the lost glory of that community is crowned.

Daalu nu.

I remain your truth advocate, Evang Chinedu Obigwe (Akaekpuchionwa and Chinyelugo 1 of Ogbaru) National coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum.