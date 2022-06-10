From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has stressed the need for political parties ahead of the 2023 general election, in the interest of inclusive society and development, to filled a woman as running mate to the flag bearers.

It called on the parties to be gender sensitive in representation in the entire political equation and balancing. National President of the association, Ladi Bala, said this in a statement, following the conclusion of political parties’ presidential primary, noting that all is now set for a rigorous electioneering process ahead of the 2023 elections.

While commending all registered political parties for successful conventions and election of their presidential flag bearers, NAWOJ also applauded the processes and the demonstration of the sense of responsibility by the political parties in the conduct of their primaries.

Bala said: “There is, however, the need for a gender sensitive representation in the entire political equation and balancing. There is no gain saying this has become imperative.

“It is against this backdrop that the association hereby appeal to political parties to, in the interest of inclusive society and development, consider picking a woman as running mate for the office of president and governors of the respective states.

“It’s worrisome to note that rumours making the rounds are suggestive of male candidates being considered for the office of vice president by political parties.”

This posture will not only negate the contributions of women to nation building but, also endanger an inclusive governance in Nigeria where all demography clearly indicate the need for a sense of belonging and giving equal opportunity for females to serve at the highest level.

“The time has come for the promotion of gender equality in political leadership in Nigeria to be accorded the centre stage, particularly as we head towards the 2023 general election to help reposition the country and properly situate it in its pride of place and position as the giant of Africa not only in size but in involvement in global discourse.

“NAWOJ equally calls on journalists and media organisations in the country to rise to the occasion of setting agenda for a more inclusive governance in Nigeria.”

