From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian Association of Women Journalist, NAWOJ are calling on various political party president who are going to be on the ballot for 2023 presidential election to select female candidates as running mate to enhance effective female participation in governance.

In an interview with Saturday Sun on Friday, via a telephone conversation, the national President, Ladi Bala stressed that following the conclusion of political parties Presidential primary election, all is now set for a rigorous electioneering process ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

She said the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), wishes to commend all registered political parties for successful conventions and election of their presidential flagbearers.

While NAWOJ applauds the processes and the demonstration of the sense of responsibility by the political parties in the conduct of their primaries, she added that there is however the need for a gender sensitive representation in the entire political equation and balancing.

“There is no gain saying that this has become imperative, It is against this backdrop that the Association hereby appeal to political parties to in the interest of inclusive society and development, should consider picking a woman as running mate for the office of president and governors of the respective states.”

It’s worrisome to note that rumours making the rounds are suggestive of male candidates being considered for the office of vice president by political parties.”

She said the posture will not only negate the contribution of women to nation building but, also endanger an inclusive governance in Nigeria where all demography clearly indicate the need for a sense of belonging and giving equal opportunity for females to serve at the highest level.

She added that there is no better time than now as the time has come for the promotion of gender equality in political leadership in Nigeria to be accorded the center stage particularly as we head towards the 2023 General Elections to help reposition the country and properly situate it in its pride of place and position as the giant of Africa not only in size but in involvement in global discourse.

NAWOJ equally calls on journalists and media organisations in the country to rise to the occasion of setting agenda for a more inclusive governance in Nigeria.