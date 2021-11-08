From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has appealed to the Federal Government to take urgent steps to fix federal roads with a view to avoiding increasing road accidents and its attendant consequences.

The association made the appeal in a communique issued at the end its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa State from November 3-5.

The meeting was attended by members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the association, state chairpersons and secretaries of NAWOJ.

The NEC of NAWOJ, which was presided over by its National President, Ladi Bala, also called on the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s security architecture to address security challenges in different parts of the nation.

The communique, signed by the association’s National Secretary, Helen Udofa, enjoined all security agencies to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities.

The women journalists also called on the Federal Government to look into the rising cost of food items, cooking gas, building materials, and so on towards reducing the cost of living for citizens in the country and frowned at the rising cases of gender-based violence.

