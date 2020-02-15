The Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) has appealed to be incorporated into the Federal government’s community policing initiative.

Abdullahi Laban-Maina, General Manager of the scheme, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia.

He said that the body was in sync with the community policing philosophy.

According to him, NAYES personnel are in all nooks and crannies of the state and understands the terrains to ensure effective policing.

He said they have been effectively complementing and supporting the conventional security outfits in the state since their establishment in 2014.

“We have our trained personnel in all villages and communities across the state, who serve as informant to the police and other security agencies leading to arrest of criminals.

“We also intervene in quelling crises in communities, crowd control and as well assist the police in apprehending in hard-to-reach hideouts in the rural communities,” he added.

He therefore appealed that the Police authority should jettison the idea of recruiting special constabulary in Nasarawa state as NAYES fitted perfectly into that frame already.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government through the police authority to consider adopting NAYES into the community policing initiative in Nasarawa rather than recruiting special constabulary,” Labaran-Maina said.

The NAYES chieftain lauded the community policing initiative as a viable strategy towards addressing the various security challenges plaguing the country.

He however, kicked against arms bearing by the outfit and the constabulary under the community policing initiative to guard against abuse. (NAN)