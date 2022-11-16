From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) has defeated the Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State Command, 9-8 in a penalty shootout to emerge Champions in the keenly contested Maiden Edition of the Governor Abdullahi Sule Inter-Security Agencies Football Competition on Sunday evening.

After the full-time scoreline ended goallessly, a penalty shootout was used to determine the eventual winners.

Each side squandered one spot kick in the first session leading to a marathon shootout proceeding, with NAYES winning the tie-breaker 9-8, and sending their fans who had trooped into the Football Field of Federal University, Lafia, into a frenzy.

In the 3rd-place play-off, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, laboured to a 6-5 penalty shootout victory after regulation time ended 1-1 apiece.

Presenting the trophy to the winners, Governor Abdullahi Sule, represented by the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, congratulated NAYES for defying the odds to emerge winners of the tournament.

“I congratulate the new champions and all those Agencies who participated in the tournament on this milestone achievement. It is never easy to become a champion, even though in this case, we are all winners.”

He commended the organisers of the competition and participating agencies for displaying an excellent spirit of sportsmanship throughout the tournament, describing sport as a unifier and necessary tool for healthy living and better productivity.

The governor noted that his administration would continue to support the growth and development of sports in the State in order to encourage podium appearance and healthy competition between youth and stakeholders of Nasarawa State Ministry with their counterparts around the world.

Speaking earlier, a proponent of the competition and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Sports Affairs, Comr Ibrahim Hamza Moyi, expressed joy for the successful completion of the tournament.

“I feel very delighted that this tournament has come to a climax today.

“I thank the Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, for approving this initiative and approving funds for its execution.

Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lafia, Professor Shehu Abdulrahman, represented by the Institution’s Director of Sports, Mr Simon Onah, was equally presented with a medal of honour.

Daily Sun reports that Ten Military and Paramilitary Agencies participated in the one-month-long competition, which include The Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Correctional Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service, and Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme.