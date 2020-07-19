Nazz Music Entertainment World, an affiliate of Nasik Entertainment Concept Limited, has unleashed its new artiste, Miracle Nyiam aka Androidd on the music space. And the indigene of Edor, Ikom, Cross River State will any moment from now drop his two new singles entitled, Pomile and Do Ti Do.

Speaking on the new works, Androidd said: “I’m really excited. At last, my record label, Nazz Music Entertainment World is set to hit the Nigerian music space with my hot new spanking singles, Pomile and Do Ti Do. I am calling on my fans to watch out as my singles will heat up the music scene in Nigeria.”

On how he was christened Androidd, the musician revealed that a fan first called him the name at a show in Lagos. “A fan named me Androidd due to my charged style of performing. It was at a performance at Ojo Army Barracks. He walked up to me and said, ‘You move like an Androidd on stage’. I found the name interesting and catchy, so I adopted it as my stage name.”

Speaking on his most memorable moments in life, Androidd stated: “My most memorable moments are the day I lost my mother and the 2018 carnival at Ojo Army Barracks where the MC and DJ rejected me, but later I turned out the star of the day. My belief is that life is funny and hard to understand. It’s God that shows mercy. Whatever we become is decided by God.”

Androidd, who started singing from secondary school, says he loves all Nigerian artistes but has a special place in his heart for Kiss Daniel and Runtown. But then, he dreams of being in the league of artistes like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy in the next five years.