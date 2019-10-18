Access The Stars, a groundbreaking collaborative music platform to discover, groom and amplify the next generation of Nigerian talents, has been launched. It’s collaboration between Nigerian Breweries, with its premium lager beer, Star, and Access Bank.

According to the organisers, Access The Stars is a new platform created for exceptional and aspirational Nigerians in the music industry to be discovered, refined and empowered to reach higher heights by accessing their star potential.

Successful acts will tour with the best of Nigerian artistes on ‘The Trek’ across the country, giving the grassroots access to the stars to learn one-on-one. This move explores the intersection between business and a shared love for the rich entertainment culture of Nigeria. Over the years, Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries have built consumer-focused music assets like Star Mega Jam, Star Music – The Trek, Star Quest and BAFest.

Commenting on the new initiative, Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank’s MD/CEO, stated that Access The Stars is borne out of the desire of both brands to continue to connect with people through the one platform they both have in common, which is music.

“Both our brands share a long history of creating excellent musical experiences for not just our customers, but the wider Nigerian audience, and this is us expanding on that,” he said.

Discovered talents will tour on ‘The Trek’, alongside a roster of stars that include Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Flavour, Phyno, Olamide, and Kcee among others. Dare Art Alade will host Access The Stars, with television and radio personality, Olive Emodi as co-host. Kaffy, Tee-Y Mix and Seyi Shay will judge the talents to be found across the country.

Speaking on the new partnership, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Burrut Bel, says: “Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries have the shared interest of serving Nigerian customers, and through this partnership, we are harnessing our collective strengths to shape an exciting future. Via this collaboration, we will give hidden gems access to shine by discovering, polishing and showcasing them to Nigerians, Africans and the world.”