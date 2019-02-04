Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Sade Morgan as its corporate affairs director and member of the Nigerian Breweries executive committee, reporting to the managing director/CEO, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel.

NB, in a statement, said Morgan as corporate affairs director will strengthen the company’s non-crisis stakeholder relations and drive a strategy-led relationship with government, regulatory organisations, host communities, the media and non-governmental organisations to reinforce the company’s philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria.”

Morgan started her career in 1993 in legal practice and subsequently worked across several industries and markets in Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. Joining British American Tobacco (BAT) in 2003, she worked over a period of 11 years in various management roles and jurisdictions with the multinational organisation.

She was seconded to BAT Middle East and North Africa in 2006, sharing exco responsibility for the strategic management of the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) business unit.

In 2008, she was appointed legal director to the BAT Nigeria leadership team in which capacity she drove the regulatory and legal risk management agenda for the business unit’s 26 West Africa area markets. Following her diverse company experiences, Morgan was assigned in 2013 to the BAT company headquarters in the United Kingdom with regulatory and marketing counselling and engagement oversight of the BAT group’s 86 Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region country markets.

She moved in 2014 to the Nigerian Bottling Company, a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company group, where she held the role of public affairs and communications director and successfully drove a broad stakeholder management, business sustainability and CSR agenda.

Morgan is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, a Prince II certified project manager with a certificate in executive management from the Institute of Management Development, Lausanne, Switzerland. She is a member of the Institute of Directors, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and chairman of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (Nigeria).