By Zika Bobby

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commissioned a new ultra-modern automated PET bottling line at the Ijebu Ode plant of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc.

Built at the cost of N5.1 billion, the PET line is expected to produce 24,000 bottles per hour (mostly the Maltina Classic, Vanilla and Pineapple variants, Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt) and it is designed with the latest technology that meets world-class safety and quality standards.

On arrival, the governor was welcomed by the members of the NB Plc Board of Directors and Executive Committee led by its Chairman, Chief Kola Jamodu.

In his welcome remarks, Jamodu noted that the construction of the production line was conceived in order to deepen the availability of non-alcoholic product portfolio in the company and that the addition of the bottling line means that the company now has capacity to meet current demand of its customers.

In his speech at the event, MD/CEO of NB Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, said that the new PET bottling line would ultimately become a central supply and a critical enabler to the company’s plans to export its rich portfolio of drinks outside Nigeria to West Africa and beyond.

“The PET line represents an investment of over N5 billion, and it comes at a time of great uncertainty, where the threat of COVID-19 has made many businesses wary of making such huge capital investments,” Bel said.

He further stated that the company would continue to invest huge resources to expand its businesses and help create more job opportunities for Nigerians.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Abiodun commended the company’s efforts in committing huge resources to the expansion of production lines in the factory.

“As you are aware, Nigerian Breweries Plc remains one of the largest taxpayers because two of their major plants are located in Ogun state; one in Ijebu-Ode and another in Ota.”

“This is indeed a welcome development for the people of Ogun state given the economic potentials attached to this investment. For us, we are quite confident that this investment would, no doubt, assist in enhancing economic prosperity not only for the community but Ogun state as a whole,” the governor stated.

He equally commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for its generous support to Ogun particularly at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic through the N50 million cash donation, provision of a vehicle, PPEs and non-alcoholic malt drinks to patients and health workers.

He further tasked the company to continue to partner with Ogun state on its journey to greatness in order to enhance prosperity both for the people and the state in general.

In his goodwill address as a special guest at the event, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo praised Nigerian Breweries on the achievement of this impressive project stating that the investment in a PET bottling line at this critical time has shown the company’s commitment to Nigeria and its industrialization drive.

“It is strong, reassuring evidence that fruitful opportunities exist in Nigeria’s economy for business growth and expansion, and that exploring these opportunities will add considerable value to the company and the Nigerian economy”, Adebayo said.

The minister expressed pleasure that NB has leveraged on its experience, technology and resources to deliver world class facilities to its plant, thus creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and prosper.

He further said the Federal Government is confident that the commissioning of the PET line will boost economic activities in Ogun state and further contribute to the increasing revenues from non-oil sector of the GDP.

His Royal Majesty, Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona who was represented by Oba Yinusa Adekoya commended the company for the continuous investment in the community, which he noted has further helped to promote socio-economic development of the area. He charged the company to continue providing more job opportunities for indigenes of the area as it continues to expand.