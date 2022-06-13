By Zika Bobby

As part of its contribution towards strengthening the security infrastructure in Kaduna State, Nigerian Breweries Plc has donated an ultra- modern complex to the Nigeria Police.

Located in Kudenda, Kaduna State, the police station has a waiting area, five administrative offices and two cells for males and females, amongst other features and facilities contained in a modern divisional police station.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the police force, Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, expressed his happiness that the new station is now operational, and has replaced the old rented apartment which had been used as a police station in the community since 1997.

Also speaking at the handover, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabir Mato, who represented Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the company for its continuous support of government’s drive for befitting infrastructure in the state. He urged other companies to emulate NB Plc by supporting the government through PPP initiatives.

He stated that the state government will continue to formulate business-friendly policies and improve its regulatory framework towards supporting the growth of businesses in the state.

Representing NB at the occasion, the Corporate Affairs Manager, North, Mr. Kabiru Kassim, commended the Kaduna State Government for fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, which has enabled Nigerian Breweries to thrive since its Kaduna brewery commenced operations in 1963.

In attendance at the ceremony were several state dignitaries, including the Commissioner of Internal Security; the Administrator and Commissioner of Kaduna Municipal Council; Executive Secretary Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency; the Director-General Kaduna Vigilante Services; the District Head of Gwagwada and Sarki Gwagwada, as well as traditional rulers from the Kudenda community.

