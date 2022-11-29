By Zika Bobby

Nigerian Breweries Plc. has empowered 472 youths and women with skills acquisition across six locations in Nigeria. The beneficiaries were recently hosted to graduation ceremonies held simultaneously across the country in Lagos, Abuja, Ota (Ogun), Kaduna, Ama (Enugu) and Awo-Omamma.

For this year’s edition of the skill acquisition programme, beneficiaries were trained across a wide range of skill areas, including fishery, beads making, wig making, cosmetology, hairdressing, solar panel installation, mobile phone repairs, barbing, fashion design, marketing and block moulding.

In his message at the various ceremonies, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Hans Essaadi, said the initiative is in furtherance of the company’s commitment to its corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria as it seeks to support youths and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence.

Congratulating all the graduates, Essaadi urged beneficiaries to maximise what they have learnt by making judicious use of them.

According to him, all the beneficiaries will also receive start-up tools to support them on their entrepreneurial journey.

The roll call of dignitaries that graced the various graduation ceremonies across the locations include First Lady, Enugu State, Monica Ugwuanyi, representative of Ogun First Lady, Abimbola Adesanya, Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, representative, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Youth Development, Abia State, Charles Esonu, and several traditional rulers across the locations.

Hamzat said the programme has further cemented the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility particularly with the host community.

“Your performance as a corporate citizen of Lagos State speaks volumes about you, particularly in the areas of corporate social responsibility and other intervention initiatives that have been carried out by your organisation in host communities,” he said.