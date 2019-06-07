Nigerian Breweries Plc. (NB) has announced the opening of entries for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year, the fifth edition of the programme.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Lagos, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mrs. Sade Morgan disclosed that the Maltina Teacher of the Year is one of the initiatives through which the company contributes to the development of education in Nigeria in line with its corporate philosophy of ‘Winning with Nigeria’.

Morgan explained that Maltina Teacher of the Year is an offshoot of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust fund. The trust fund, which was established by NB in 1994 to facilitate its active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria, is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.4.

She noted that the 2019 edition of the initiative is symbolic because not only is this the fifth edition, but also because the company has added a new twist to the project with the introduction of the consumer engagement online contest tagged ‘That one teacher.’

She also stated that entries for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year opens on Friday, May 16, 2019 and closes on July 12, 2019. According to her, interested teachers are advised to download application forms from the Maltina website – http://www.maltina-nigeria.com/maltina-teacher-of-the-year.html or pick up a form at their States Ministry of Education, Nigerian Union of Teachers office nationwide. She said all applicants should complete their forms and upload to the website or sent by email to [email protected]

The prize for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year include N6.5 million and capacity training abroad for the winner while a block of classrooms will be built at the school where he or she teaches. The first runner-up and the second runner-up will get a cash prize of N1 million and N750, 000 cash prize respectively while state champion, will receive a cash reward of N500, 000 each.