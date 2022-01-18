As part of its promise to reward the school that produces the winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, recently inaugurated a 200-seater auditorium at the Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, built in honour of the winner for the 2020 edition, Miss Oluwabunmi Anani.

The handover of the building took place amid pomp and was witnessed by many dignitaries and stakeholders from Adamawa State government and top management staff of NB Plc, among others.

During the handover, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Umar Bindi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson, expressed appreciation to Nigerian Breweries for investing in education as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Bindi equally applauded Anani for the milestone achievement noting that the sterling performance recorded could not have been possible without the conducive learning environment created by Adamawa State Government and Concordia College.

“I want to applaud the teacher who won the grand prize of the sixth edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year. This achievement would not have been possible without the enabling environment set by Concordia College, Yola. Also, this giant stride would not have been possible without the efforts of Governor Ahmadu Finitri for providing security and a conducive learning environment in the state,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of NB, Chief Kola Jamodu, represented by the head of public and external relations, Uzodinma Odenigbo, congratulated the 2020 winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, noting that her commitment is a constant reminder that no society can exist without the solid foundation provided by a teacher.

He described the achievements recorded by Anani and her colleagues as a testament to the quality and excellence in teaching available in Concordia College, Yola.

“I congratulate the people of Adamawa State, the state governor and his team, and the management and staff of Concordia College for participating and winning the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year awards. We are proud of you and your achievements”, he added.

While expressing hope that the facility would be of immense benefit to the people of Adamawa State, he revealed that the company remains committed to contributing its quota to the educational sector in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2009, the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has successfully delivered several intervention projects in education. These include constructing and furnishing over 140 classrooms, libraries, and toilets in various schools in Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, and Kaduna states.