By Awusi Glory

Premium Malt drink with international heritage, produced by Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, Amstel Malta Ultra and Verve Life 5.0 recently partnered to bring Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party to life.

The event which took place at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos came in the midst of the brand’s “Choose Your Way To Live” campaign that has been on, with exciting fitness activation across the country.

At the Fitness Party, Amstel Malta Ultra and Vervelife served a whole day of groovy fitness fun, complete with loads of Amstel Malta Ultra as the official malt drink of the event.

Speaking on the partnership and what the brand aims to achieve at the event, Maire Abia-Bassey, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, said “The usual stereotype is that fitness is hard and deprives you of all the fun in life. At Amstel Malta Ultra, we are working hard to eliminate that mindset for our consumers and show them that fitness can be exciting and rewarding. Our partnership with Verve life to host Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party today is a huge step forward in our mission to redefine fitness.”

We are looking forward to seeing the ripple effect of this event in fitness culture across the continent and of course, many more events like this.”

Also in attendance were Africa’s mega stars and fitness influencers such as former Big Brother Naija housemates including Kemen, Ihuoma, Kaffy, Isoken and Trebla who featured live at the event to keep the fitness and vibes at the maximum.