From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

As part of its commitment to winning with Nigeria, the Nigerian Breweries Plc. has commenced the expansion of its Ama Brewery, Enugu State.

The expansion project which would cost a whopping sum of N56 billion would be executed in two phases (2A and 2b).

The Chief Executive Officer, Heineken, Dolf van den Brink who disclosed this during the Civic Works Commissioning of Ama Brewery said the first phase would be completed in 2022 in full compliance with international environmental and safety standards.

He said the expansion would see the Brewery capacity boosted from 3.0 million hectoliters to 4.8 million hectoliters in the first phase and to 5.3 million hectoliters in the second phase.

Brink also said that the impact of the expansion will lead to improved revenue and increased economic activities in Enugu State.

Ama Brewery was commissioned by then President Olusegun Obasanjo after it’s completion in October 2003 and today has 840 staff.

Also speaking, chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu, said the company has paid N416 billion since 2016 to become the highest tax-paying firm in the manufacturing industry in Nigeria.

Jamodu said the firm had equally paid N423.9 million in 2021 in employee taxes, levies and other duties to Enugu State government.

He Commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for positioning the state as an investment destination and creating a conducive environment for businesses especially their business to thrive, noting that the expansion would make “our biggest brewery, even bigger.

He said, “On this note, I wish to thank His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for your efforts in positioning the state as an investment destination and creating a conducive environment for businesses like ours to thrive.

“Indeed, our partnership with the state government has seen us invest hundreds of millions of naira in various community projects and social investment initiatives in the areas of Health, Education, Community infrastructure and Sports development.”

In a remarks, the president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed, commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for their resourcefulness in the manufacturing industry in the country, noting that Ama Brewery has become the most modern in the West African sub-region.

Ahmed who was represented by the Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the expansion project came at a time when virtually all macroeconomic indices were heading south.

“It takes a company with an admixture of strategic thinking and firm believe in the boundless possibilities of the Nigerian market to do so. It is on this note that I congratulate Enugu State and Nigeria for being worthy hosts to a world class and socially responsible Brewery.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Simeon Ortuanya assured that government would continue to create conducive environment for investors.