Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated its commitment to collaborate with journalists in the country in the area of information dissemination particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate Affairs Manager (South) of NB Plc, Chukwuemeka Aniukwu disclosed this in Aba on Friday during the company’s presentation of COVID-19 palliatives to members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Aba, Abia State Chapel.

Aniukwu said the role of journalists is crucial to the development of any country especially that of Nigeria where the company has serious interest.

Describing the Aba Correspondents Chapel as made up of members grounded in their job, he urged them to keep up the good works with an assurance that NB Plc would always identify with them.

“Many of the successes we recorded were as a result of the partnership we enjoyed with you, the media. In all the things that we do, whether it is brand led like Maltina Teacher of the Year which we are doing now or Maltina Dance All or any other engagement we have, it has been in partnership with you.

“So, please continue telling those stories that will drive Nigeria towards development and rest assured that as company, we are your partners,” he said.