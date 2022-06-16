By Merit Ibe

In the bid to stimulate the progress of its consumers through numerous grassroots initiatives, the Nigerian Breweries Plc has retained Flavour N’abania, Yul Edochie and Phyno as its brand ambassadors for Life Continental Lager beer. The deal, which was signed at the NB Plc corporate head office in Lagos, is to run for two years during which the trio will appear in Life Continental Beer advertising and marketing campaigns. They will also feature in the brand’s online assets and make special appearances at events and activations.

Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, stated that “Life Continental Beer pioneered regional brewing in Nigeria and has maintained leadership in the South-east region’s booming market for decades. Today, we are excited to announce the renewal contract with Flavour, Phyno and Yul. This collaboration underscores the brand’s dedication to the Igbo values of industrious, resourcefulness and enterprise – values which the trio aptly embody. Just as Life Continental Beer defines the Igbo in every consumer, these three successful and industrious entertainers exude the qualities which exemplifies the typical Igbo man.”

Flavour said the new deal shows that Hi-Life music is paving the way in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He affirmed that “this new deal with Life Continental is an example of the rebound of progress that the Igbo have continued to be associated with in their business and industry. Life Beer brand has always been a symbol of the Igbo heritage. I’m very proud to be associated with a beer I can finally call my own.”

Also, Nollywood thespian, Yul applauded the Igbo heritage that Life Continental wields. “I am so honoured to be doing this again with the brand. This brand has continued to shine the spotlight on the Igbo tradition of brotherhood and progress. I want to categorically state that Life Beer is the progress brand of Igbos.”

On his part, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno expressed satisfaction about his new deal. “The Igbos are the vibe that holds Nigeria together and Life Lager has continued to demonstrate its love for the Igbo culture. Everywhere you go, you will always find a successful Igbo man. Despite our challenging past, we have inspired the greatness of the country. I am so thrilled about the renewed partnership.”

