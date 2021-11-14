By Zika Bobby

Nigerian Breweries Plc, has unfolded plans and logo to celebrate its 75th year anniversary. The plans and logo for the anniversary celebration have the theme: “75 years of refreshing lives,” was officially unveiled during a media parley by the company in Lagos.

Speaking at the parley, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, said the company intends to mark the anniversary with a series of activities, stating that the company is indeed grateful to Nigeria and Nigerians for the unflinching support it has received from its esteemed stakeholders over the last 75 years.

“We are grateful to everyone – our consumers, investors, staff, government, and media for their steadfast support. With the support of our passionate staff, committed shareholders, and stakeholders like you, we will remain fully energised for another 75 years,” he said.

In his keynote speech at the parley, Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, stated that very few companies in Nigeria today can boast of being in existence before the country’s independence, and that are still standing tall and sustaining the leadership position in their respective industries like Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Jamodu explained that the success story of the company could be attributed to the company’s valued investors and shareholders, the consumers as well as the hardworking men and women who work across the company’s nine breweries, two malting plants, sales offices and other locations across the country.

“We are determined to continue refreshing lives, not just through our products, but also through our investment in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as demonstrated through our various projects in Education; Youth & Women Empowerment, Community Development, Entertainment, Sports and more,” he added.

In her own remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, described the 75 years anniversary celebration of the company as a major milestone that deserves to be celebrated given the company’s rich heritage and track record of growth and strong performance. Commenting on the anniversary logo, Morgan stated that the logo depicts a bust of excitement, youthfulness, the green and white green of the Nigerian flag as a proudly Nigeria company.

