Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated its commitment to ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly agenda in its business operations across the country.

The reaffirmation was given by the Managing Director, Mr. Hans Essaadi, during the company’s 76th Pre-AGM media briefing held in Lagos.

Essaadi noted that sustainability is a key pillar of the company’s strategy, which explained why it recorded significant progress in this direction in the last few years.

He said NB Plc made significant investments in the last 12 months to meet this ambitious target by driving operational excellence in its existing assets while also promoting alternative energy solutions in its operations.

According to him, the company achieved a relative reduction in water consumption and carbon emission during its operations in the 2021 financial year. “Over the last year, we have achieved 11.35 per cent carbon emission in production. We have also reduced our water consumption from 3.80hl/hl in 2020 to 3.70hl/hl in 2021. We have achieved zero waste to landfill at 5 of our production sites and ended 2021 with an overall 95.6 per cent waste diversion from landfills. We launched the sunshine crèche to promote diversity and inclusion”, he said. He stated that in line with its ‘Brew a Better World’ sustainability agenda, NB Plc has embarked on far-reaching initiatives geared towards improving the planet and making it a better place to live and thrive as a business.