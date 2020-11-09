Traders at the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos Badagry Expressway, Lagos, were recently rewarded with financial support worth over N2 million during the celebration of the just-concluded New Yam Festival.

This was made possible by Life Lager Beer , a product of Nigerian Breweries under its Progress Booster initiative, a scheme designed to help SMEs grow by providing non-refundable grants to entrepreneurs. The Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer, Chidi Egwu, described the event as an opportunity for the brand to help douse the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the traders and their families.

Speaking immediately after cutting the roasted new yam, he said: “We believe in the strength and capacity of the people of the South-East to thrive, but we also believe progress can be achieved with support. Through the years, Life Continental Lager Beer has focused on aiding its consumers to progress, and we are committed to continue contributing to their achievements.”

At the event, empowerment packages worth about N2million were distributed to some of the traders to boost their ventures. This intervention was part of the brand’s efforts to improve the lot of many traders who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An initiative of Life Lager Beer, Progress Booster was launched in 2018 and has since supported several artisans and small business owners across the Southeast region. In the same vein, the brand recently empowered over 200 business owners with a cumulative sum of N40million, through its `Chop Life Experiences’, giving life to businesses across several locations in Nigeria.