As part of efforts aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 on businesses across the country, world-acclaimed lager, Tiger Beer, brewed by Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigeria Breweries Plc, has launched its first Tiger Den in Lagos. According to the company, the newly launched den was borne out of the need to strategically upcycle existing outlets thus elevating not only the ambience of the space but also the experience for consumers.

The company revealed that the project will see more remodeling and renovation of several bars across Nigeria thereby strengthening the brand’s relationship with outlets. The National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni stated at the event that the new bar will open every day of the week and consumers will enjoy the best of Tiger beer and other Nigerian Breweries brands at the cheapest prices.

Speaking further at the event, Senior Category & Channel Manager-Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chris Ibeh, said the company will have more partnerships before the end of the year, while creating more of these experiences for more consumers across several parts of the country.

Tiger Beer was launched in Nigeria back in April 2018 and has already made giant strides in the Nigerian beer market. The grand opening of the first Tiger Den is part of a captivating initiative which will have consumers conquer their fears and express freedom, as the brand seeks to communicate its unique brand messaging; “Uncaged”.