Romanus Okoye

Disqualified Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) presidential aspirant and former chairman, NBA, Ikeja, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana ,has vowed to challenge the court ruling which confirmed his disqualification by Electoral Committee of NBA adding that if not for any other reason, at least to correct “wrong” precedence.

Ogunlana, who spoke to journalists at the office of Radical Agenda Movement in NBA (RAMINBA) office in Lagos said that his disqualification was not predicated on the constitution of NBA but personal acrimony and vendetta. In his view, his disqualification is a great loss to Nigerians who need a radical like him to engage the government at this time, through the NBA platform.

According to him, all the three aspirants to the NBA presidential position are all good but none, in his opinion, has the kind of radical background to initiate the kind of peaceful social revolution needed to save Nigeria from total collapse.