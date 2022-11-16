Nigerian born Joy Ighovodja has signed for Oral Roberts University Men’s Basketball (ORUMBB) team in Oklahoma, USA for the 2023-24 season.

Born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Ighovodja, a 6-foot-4 point guard is one of the 12 NBA Academy Africa student-athletes to participate in the 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season from March to May of 2022.



Head coach Paul Mills, while announcing the new signing for the Golden Eagles, expressed delight in Ighovodja’s height and guard skills.

“Joy is a 6-foot-4 lefty who has point guard skills and has terrific length for a guard his size,” Mills began.

“He can handle, shoot, pass and has a phenomenal work ethic. He is currently playing in the NBA Academy Africa where he has a chance to go against high quality players every day that has propelled his development. Joy’s future with ORU basketball is bright and I’m so glad he chose to be a part of the ORU family.”

In July 2022, Ighovodja participated in the 2022 NBA Academy Games, a series of exhibition games featuring top prospects from outside the US, including from the league’s four academies located in Australia, India, Mexico and Senegal, competing against each other and elite select teams in front of NCAA coaches and NBA scouts. He helped lead NBA Academy Africa to a first-place finish in the tournament.

In total, more than 80 NBA Academy participants have gone on to attend NCAA D-1 schools and 17 have signed professional contracts.