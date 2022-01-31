NBA Africa and Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, is primed to merge the game of basketball, music, fashion and technology at that NBA Crossover, an invite-only lifestyle event that will showcase the convergence of the NBA and popular culture.

The NBA Crossover event, billed to dunk off at the Landmark Beach Front in Lagos on February 5, 2022, will witness the display of Africa’s first floating basketball court at the Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos from Feb. 3-5

In addition, Hennessy will present a celebrity basketball game at Landmark Beach Front featuring Nigerian artists, performers and media personalities.

NBA Africa and Hennessy will also donate a basketball court to the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency at Ikorodu Recreational Park as part of their Lagos State’s commitment to providing people in the state with access to sport.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Hennessy, Laurent Boillot, in his statement, said his company was eagerly anticipating the dunking off of the event, adding that Hennessy is thrilled to partner with NBA Africa to create an unforgettable experience in Nigeria.