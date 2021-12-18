As part of the Rise Challenge, Rise will select 100 global winners from tens of thousands of applicants from around the world to participate in the 2022 Rise Cohort

Rise Challenge will see the 100 winners receive access to a lifetime of benefits, including scholarships, mentorship, opportunities for career development and funding for future ventures for public benefit.

NBA Africa and Rise, a global initiative of Schmidt Futures and the Rhodes Trust that finds exceptionally talented young people who need opportunity and supports them throughout their lives as they work to serve others, today launched a campaign to encourage youth ages 15-17 from across Africa and around the world to apply to the Rise Challenge.

As the anchor program of a broader $1 billion philanthropic commitment from Eric and Wendy Schmidt to support global talent, Rise focuses on identifying promising young people and providing them with opportunities, resources and support. As part of the Rise Challenge, Rise will select 100 Global Winners from tens of thousands of applicants from around the world to participate in the 2022 Rise Cohort. Each of the 100 Rise Global Winners will receive benefits over the course of their lives, including access to mentorship, career services, leadership development programming and higher education scholarships.

Applicants who apply through NBA Africa’s campaign will be invited to a virtual session featuring an NBA player or legend. Those applicants who become Rise finalists as a part of this initiative will receive NBA merchandise and have the opportunity to participate in custom NBA programming.

“With aligned missions to seek out, cultivate and enrich talent, Rise is proud to team up with the NBA to find and support a network of extraordinary people from diverse backgrounds worldwide who have the potential to serve others together for life,” said Rise Executive Director, Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg.

