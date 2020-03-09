“THE State of the Nation and The Nigerian Lawyer” is the focus of the the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Division, Law Week 2020,which opened, yesterday with a Christian thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, Badagry. It ends on Friday March 13.

Unfolding the activities for the week, chairman of the branch, Mr. Chigbo Martin Okafor, promised that “this year’s law week will be a massive improvement of what it has always been.” On the activities of the week, Mr. Okafor said the week is packed full of activities advocacy, free legal services, technical sessions, lectures, dinner, awards to friend of the bar and lots of fun.

According to him, Wednesday, March 11, will feature two interesting lectures including “Nigeria: What Manner Of Federation Is This?” by Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) and “Amotekun: the legality or illegality in a Federal State” by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), and it will be chaired by Mr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, and in the afternoon of the same day, the branch will flag off the “Police Duty Solicitors Scheme.”

On Thursday, March 12th, there will be a technical session with the topic: Nigerian Security Challenges: Restructuring An Option? to be chaired by Mr. Dele Adesina (SAN). Panel discussants include Professor Amokaye, Dr. Greg Ezeilo, Mr Alex Muoka, Mr. Joe Nwokedi, and Mr. Adesina Ogunlana.

Okafor said the Law Week will climax in the evening of the same day, March 12, with a fun-filled Variety/Dinner and Awards Night, to be chaired by Sir MCK Ubah. He however commended the Chairman of the 2020 Law week organizing committee, Mr. Emeka Oralu and members for their commitment in organizing the week.