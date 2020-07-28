Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch yesterday raised the alarm over the alleged “abduction” arrest and detention without trial of their member, Mr. Chukwuemeka Hilary Asiegbu by a team of policemen from IGP monitoring unit, Abuja.

Chairman of NBA Onitsha, Steve Onyechi Ononye who spoke during a press briefing at the Onitsha Bar Centre said the police team arrested Asiegbu since July 10 and whisked him to Abuja on trumped up allegations allegedly masterminded and instigated by one Mr Ignatius Okonkwo over a civil land transaction.

Flanked by his Secretary, Franklin Ibechukwu and other members of the NBA executives , Ononye explained that Ignatius Okonkwo based in China was one of the clients of Chukwuemeka Asiegbu who sought his services to assist his younger brother, Uchenna purchase four plots of land situated at Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said the Onitsha lawyers were pained and embarrassed by the conduct of the policemen who ransacked Asiegbu’s residence, carted away some of his vital documents, confiscated his two cars and drove away with them.

He said Asiegbu was arrested, handcuffed like a common criminal before his friends, relatives and neighbours while efforts by members of the NBA to have the police remove the handcuffs were rebuffed before he was taken to Abuja.

The NBA while condemning the action of the Police said Chukwuemeka Asiegbu had been detained beyond the period provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria adding that in spite of a fundamental right suit and a valid court order for his release, the police have continued to detain him.