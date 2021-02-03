From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has begun a three-week boycott of courts in Kebbi State over alleged threats to their members and judges in the state.

The resolution of NBA was contained in a communique co-signed by its state Chairman, Kabiru Aliyu and Secretary, Aminu Hassan, and issued to pressmen after their congress in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

According to the statement: ‘The ‘Yan Sakai’ is an armed ethnic militia in Zuru Emirate established as a vigilante group with the sole objective of curtailing the activities of bandits, abductors and cattle rustlers in the emirate.

‘However, the group has no regulations to guide and control its activities, as it metamorphosed into something else thereby usurping the powers of constituted authorities by arresting, investigation, adjudicating and extrajudicial executions.

‘The group sits on appeal to cases already adjudicated upon by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

‘Sequel to incessant complaints against activities of the group, the ‘Yan Sakai’ communicated through Zuru emirate council that they would abstain from interfering with the administration of justice but have reneged the undertaking.’

The communique lamented that the group prevented litigants from attending courts and obeying court orders, adding that it abducted and killed witnesses all aimed at aiding land grab.

‘Now, courts’ judgments, summons, warrants, and orders are no longer respected, obeyed and cannot be executed for fear of intimidation by the group.

‘Based on the foregoing, the association concluded that the lives of its members, judges, judicial staff and litigants are in grave dangers as a result of the activity of ‘Yan Sakai’.

‘Lawyers throughout the state will from the 3rd day of February 2021 to 24th February 2021 boycott all courts in the state for three weeks to show our dismay on the lingering issues.

‘For safety reasons and in solidarity with our members in the emirate, we call on the heads of courts to shut down all courts in the state indefinitely until the safety of judges, magistrates, lawyers, litigants and court staff can be guaranteed,’ it said.

They called on the federal, the state governments and Zuru emirate council to address the impasse forthwith.