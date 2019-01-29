LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

In what seems like a break in communication, there was partial compliance by lawyers in Ilorin, Kwara State with the directive by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to them to boycott court proceedings in protests against the controversial suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Chairman of the Ilorin NBA, Muhmmed Akande, attributed the partial success of the boycott to the fact that the heads of courts had not been formally communicated with the decision of the NBA as officials of the local branches who attended the emergency NEC meeting of the body only returned to base yesterday.

Akande, in a chat with our reporter, expressed confidence that the boycott would be more effective on Wednesday as the Chief Judge of the state and others would have been properly put on notice.

His words: “There was partial compliance; not full because really some members were not aware; so we tried our best to enforce it. The problem was that I was at the NEC meeting yesterday where the decision was made and I just had to rush down; I just got back to the office.

“The heads of courts are not aware so I have to call the Chief Judge of Kwara State and some other heads of courts. You know we have to communicate to them officially the decision of NEC. I just came with the official position for the attention of the heads of courts. So by tomorrow there will be total compliance.”