Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the new leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.

He gave the assurance in a congratulatory message to Mr. Olumide Akpata following his election as the new President of NBA. The 47-year-old lawyer, defeated Dele Adesina and Babatunde Ajibade, both senior advocates, by a landslide. Akpata garnered 9,891 votes ahead of Ajibade who had 4,328 votes and Adesina who polled 3,982 votes.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, wished the new NBA president every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

In the same vein, in his congratulatory message, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, described the NBA as a pillar of democracy given the pivotal role of the legal profession in ensuring order and justice in the polity.

“The need for cooperation between the National Assembly and the NBA is even more cogent now in the light of the impending process of constitutional amendment on which the designated parliamentary committee is poised to go full blast as soon as the parliament resumes from the current recess,” Lawan said.