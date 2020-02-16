Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has called for the removal of gates erected on major highways in Borno State by the military.

A press conference, yesterday, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, the NBA said the February 9 massacre of travelers by Boko Haram along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway could have been averted had the military not erected a security gate on the road.

They should remove all the gates on the highways and allow people to move freely. Travelers know the road is not safe and they won›t ply the road at night. They all know the time of curfew and anybody traveling along the road would have arrived Maiduguri before it is dark. These military gates cause more harms than helping people,» Chairman Maiduguri Branch of the association, Mohammed Umoru said at the briefing.

He argued that security concern for erecting the gates could no longer be accepted, adding that the military should be able to detect the difference between the insurgents and innocent citizens on the roads.

According to Umoru, the Auno tragedy could have been averted but for the military strategy of erecting highway gates and closing by 5pm.