Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of engaging in acts of impunity and disobedience to court order by its refusal to release of the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omowole Sowore.

The body of lawyers in a statement on Sunday, called for the immediate release of Sowore and other citizens being illegally detained by the agency.

The statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Mr. Kunle Edun, further described the DSS’ act of disrespect for court orders as unfortunate.

The associated said the conduct of DSS, which had held Sowore for more than 50 days “is unacceptable in a country where there are laws,” ading that such conduct by the DSS could not be condoned in a country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, who professed at the recently-concluded United Nations General Assembly to respect the human rights of citizens.

The statement read in part: “The Nigerian Bar Association has become aware of the unfortunate and flagrant disobedience of the order of Hon. Mr. Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting at Abuja directing the release on bail of Citizen Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security Service of Nigeria on September 24, 2019, of which the bail terms have long been perfected by the detainee’s counsel.

“The NBA recalls that the DSS found it convenient to approach the Federal High Court in ensuring the detention of Omoyele Sowore for more than 50 days but has since comfortably refused to comply with the order of the same court directing the release of Citizen Omoyele Sowore.

“This is unacceptable in a country where there are laws and a nation which Head of State recently professed at the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly to respect the human rights of citizens.”

Calling for the release of Sowore, the NBA noted that “the Department of State Security is cutting for herself the notorious image of an agency that enjoys treating judicial process with disdain, particularly as it pertains to obeying orders of courts enforcing the fundamental rights of Nigerians.”