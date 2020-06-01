Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The chairmanship aspirant for the Taraba state chapter of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Sunday Stephen on Friday assured that he will use his position to stop the harrasment of young lawyers by their senior colleagues, if he is elected as the chairman.

Mr Stephen who gave the assurance at an interactive session with the forum of young lawyers in Jalingo on Friday said that it was unthinkable for any professional to harrass their colleagues in public on any pretext whatsoever.

He said that his tenure would herald a new era where the welfare of lawyers would take the centre stage and the senior/junior lawyer dichotomy is broken without tolerating disregard to seniority and acts of irresponsibility from the junior lawyers.

“I will assist young lawyers to achieve their personal goals and aspirations by availing them every opportunity possible for growth. I will work hard to put an end to the harrasment of young lawyers while ensuring that we respect and retain high regards for seniority in our noble profession. I believe that if we get things right with the young lawyers, everything will be fine.

“I will also restore confidence in the NBA and the respect for members of this profession, even as I will make sure that we do not abuse our privilidged position in the society. That is why I am calling on you all to embrace the new phase of NBA in Taraba, vote for me as your state chairman and, together, we can make a difference”.