The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and the technical crew of D’Tigers have been boosted with assurances that NBA players have been cleared to represent Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

An informed source confirmed to Freethrow that the trio of Al-Farouk Aminu (Orlando Magic), Josh Akogie (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs).

The clearance gives Coach Alex Nwora and his crew room to concentrate on other players who are also gunning for shirts in the team.

The camping exercise, which commenced on July 7, 2019, in Erie Community College, Buffalo, USA saw the call up of D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu, Ben Uzoh, Ike Iroegbu, Agada Caleb, Emegano Obinna, Efevhera Michael, Portland Trailblazer’s Al Farouq Aminu, Stanley Okoye, Jordan Nwora, Aminu Alade, Tosin Mehinti, Zana Talib, Chris Obekpa and Ayodeji Akindele, who all featured during the qualifiers.

Others include David Nwaba (Cleveland Cavaliers), Josh Akogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nwamu Ike (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Michael Eric, Charles Bassey, Ike Obiagu, Achiuwa Precious, TK Edogi, Stephen Ugochukwu and Ado Abdul, Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs), Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz) and recently drafted trio of Miye Oni (Miami Heat), Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic) and Kezie Okpalla (Phoenix Suns).

Nwora also extended invitation to five Nigeria-based stars, Agu Abuchi Ibe, Okpe Ocheibi Victor, Abdul Yahaya, Vincent Buchi Nwaiwu, Victor Koko Anthony alongside former Golden State Warriors player, Festus Ezeli, Michael Oguine, and Jordan Ogundiran.

Ogugua “OG” Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Semi Ojeleye (Boston Celtic), Ochai Agbaji, Vincent Nnamdi, Stephen Domingos, Moneke Chima and Joshua Ifeoluwa Ajayi complete the 44- man list.