Godwin Tsa Abuja

Northern lawyers from the various state chapters of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Wednesday declared support for the parent organization.

The lawyers who were led by forty Chairmen of the various branches in the North to a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, distanced themselves from the splitter group “New NBA” declared their support to the leadership of the NBA, under its president, Mr. Olumide Akpata (SAN).

Some aggrieved lawyers of northern extraction had formed the ‘New NBA,’ following the recent controversy that trailed the withdrawal of an invite to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, as a guest speaker at the association’s conference. The breakaway group, in a statement by two lawyers, Nuhu Ibrahim (Convener 1) and Abdulbasit Suleiman (Convener 2), explained that the formation of the ‘New NBA’ was aimed at protecting their interests as enshrined under Section 40 of the constitution. But speaking at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, the northern lawyers disassociated themselves from the splitter group. Speaking earlier at the meeting, president of the NBA, Mr. Akpata declared that the NBA “remains one, United and indivisible association.

According to Akpata, “At the NBA, we remain one, United and oindivisible. We have not split along religion and ethnic lines. We disagree and agree as lawyers. We will learn from past mistakes and make necessary corrections because those who refused to learn from past mistakes are doom.

“With due apologies to those who are offended we are going to address all issues amicably. As lawyers, we will not be involved in anything that will break up our country. Where our country is going wrong, we as lawyers will give the light. We are here to build Nigeria and not to destroy it. All is well at the NBA. If there are still anyone that is aggrieved, we will reached out. We remain focus because expectations are high. We in the NBA we speak louder to support the teaming people of this country on issues affecting them. Forty Chairmen from Northern zone are here. They have spoken with one voice that our association is not pluralize.

In a Communique at the end of the meeting, the lawyers declared their firm support for the NBA.

The Communique which was read by Yakubu Kurah (SAN) stated, “we the undersigned individuals, who are Chairmen of the various branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that make up the Northern Geopolitical Zone as defined in the NBA Constitution 2015, and other senior members of the Bar have today Wednesday 2nd September 2020 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, met with the NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata and the National Officers of the NBA. We have unanimously agreed to support his leadership of the NBA, and we hereby restate our true allegiance to the NBA and disassociate ourselves from the “New NBA” or any splitter group whatsoever making the waves in recent weeks as a new association/body of lawyers in Nigeria.