The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) decried high handedness of judges of the lower courts.

Mr Hussaini Abdu, the Chairman of the NBA in Zaria, made this known during a Bar and Bench Forum organised by the Branch in Zaria on Wednesday.

“This attitude is negatively affecting the smooth administration of justice.

“We’ve seen instances a judge detained a lawyer. This is bad,” he said. adding that a lawyer had duty to the court just the way the court has a duty to the lawyer.

“The paramount effect of a judicial proceeding is to achieve justice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association presented seven issues of concern between the bar and the bench.

The issues hinged on mutual respect between the bar and bench, stringent bail conditions and failure of the lower courts to respect the directives of the superior courts among others.

Similarly, the bench raised concerns over lack of proper respect from the bar, frivolous applications, personalization of cases and unnecessary petitions against judges.

The chairman said that the forum agreed and resolved that judges should desist from harassing and intimidating lawyers and stop putting stringent conditions on bail because bail was a conditional right of the defendants.

“it was agreed that the judges should not deny defendants these rights; therefore they should not put stringent conditions on the bail depending on the circumstances of the case.

“It was also agreed that all unprofessional conduct of the lawyers would be stopped, so it is a great milestone,’’ the chairman said.

He said the forum also resolved to revive the long existing mutual respect between bar and bench and advised lawyers to desist from filing frivolous applications and ex-parte applications.

Earlier, Justice Kabir Dabo who was the chairman of the occasion said the event was organised to bring together the judges of the High Court, Magistrates, Sharia Courts and Customary Court Judges and practicing lawyers together.

He said the forum is aimed at discussing matters and issues confronting the bar and bench in Zaria in the cause of administering justice in courts.

“Im the discharge of our responsibilities, it is necessary we meet from time to time to have a robust and frank discussion about problems, issues or difficulties we face from lawyers and from judges. (NAN)

