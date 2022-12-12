By Henry Uche, Lagos

The National Broadcast Academy, NBA-the Training school of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) has designated a new edifice in honour of its first indigenous Director General and veteran newscaster, Dr. Christopher Kolade for his numerous impact to humanity.

At the Project inauguration and Alumni Reunion ceremony held recently in Lagos at the school premises (1A, Adekunle Fajiyi way GRA) Ikeja, the current Director of NBA, Mr Ike Okere described Dr Kolade who is now 90 plus, as a fellow whose numerous legacies would remain indelible in the hearts of many.

Many Nigerians may be in doubt as to who Dr. Kolade is. He was one time l indigenous managing Director of Cowberry and was Nigeria’s ambassador in the United kingdom (UK) has served Nigeria in different capacities at different United Nations assignments, thus, he deserves the honour

The over 60 years school has been responsible for the training of many media professionals, many of whom were at the event. Like Bisi Olatilo, CEO Bisi Olatilo Show, aired regularly on AIT; Bimbo Oloyede -a veteran newscaster on Channels TV; Mrs. Delightsome Alfred, one time General Manager, GM, Bond FM, Lagos, among others.

Addressing newsmen, NBA Director said the beautified hall would improve teaching and learning and serve other numerous purposes. More so, the new digital studios, named after the famous broadcaster and sports commentator Ernest Okonkwo, would serve prospective students optimally while the inaugurate Alumni Liaison Office would also serve its purpose. “These projects are part of our infrastructure renewal drive, and we are still on course to do more if we have the wherewithal,” Okere said.

The Director stressed that the essence of the Alumni reunion was to create a structure and system for alumni engagement, support and networking. “The Alumni Reunion Day is billed to be an annual event that brings together alumni of different years, different ages and different levels of professional standing. The Reunion Day is part of the activities of the alumni association,”

On administration and management of the Alumni, he assured that the first Exco was the temporal caretaker team inaugurated that will midwife the alumni association, create a constitution, and conduct elections.

On its recognition, Okere maintained that NBA has been training and churning out great men and women fit for the broadcast industry and many broadcast administrators hire NBA trainees as a proof of quality media professionals produced by NBA.

Going forward to 2023, he assured prospective students of a more conducive learning environment. “We hope to see further infrastructure upgrade and online instructions, among other innovations,” he averred.