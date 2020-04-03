The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has invited three lawyers to appear before its disciplinary panel following a petition accusing them of filing a motion to against a judgment of the Supreme Court.

The lawyers, Mr. B. Onyeilo, Mr. E. Efobi and Mr. G. Ozioko, were accused of re-initiated before a high court, a land dispute case between Abba and Ukpo communities in Anambra State when the matter had already been decided by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on February 15, 2019 ruled in, in a judgment, in favour of the Ukpo Community over the 44 years land dispute between Ukpo and the Abba communities

In seperate letters to the lawyers, the Secretary of the NBA Disciplinary Commitee, Mr Emeka Onyeaka. Esq. said the move was in reaction to a petition written against the lawyers by Samuel Udenta. Esq. of Ike, Ike and Associates Arena of Law, Asata, Enugu State.

The NBA had earlier given the concerned lawyers 21 days to provide written response to the allegations.

In the letter notifying Samuel Udenta of the NBA Disciplinary Commitee Panel B, FCT Abuja, proposed sitting, the secretary said the action was in response to petition on “alleged professional misconduct of a legal practitioner. This petition has been referred to our Panel for hearing.”

The letter also said: “Take notice that the panel will sit to hear this petition by 10am prompt on Saturday, 4th Aprll, 2020 at the Conference Room of the NBA National Secretanat.

“Plot 1101 Muhammadu Buharl Way, Central Busmess District. Abuja.”

It advised “all parties are to come prepared for hearing on this day, hence you are to file your witness (es) statement(s) on oath before that day and endeavour to come along with your witness (es)”

The letter also said: “This will serve as the last hearing notice served on you In respect of this matter.”

The land matter decided by Supreme Court, which the three lawyers had tried to reopen in a high court, is seen as abuse of court process since all matters decided by the Supreme Court is final.

The Secretary General of the NBA, Mr. Jonathan Taidi who earlier received the petition had given the lawyers 21 days to respond. The panel will now look at the defences.