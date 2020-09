Romanus Okoye

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Osaro Eghobamien, has rejected his appointment as a member of an electoral audit committee constituted by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN).

In a statement issued yesterday, he stated that he was not against BOSAN setting up a committee but opposed to how it was done. He said he was neither consulted nor personally informed but only learnt about the appointment through media publications.