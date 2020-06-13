Lukman Olabiyi

Former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch and one of the presidential candidates for national election of the association, Adeshina Ogunlana has been disqualified.

Ogunlana was disqualified alongside 18 other vying for different posts at forthcoming

election of NBA which would hold on July 24th.

In a statement issued by t he Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECBNA) and,signed by its chairman, Mr. Tawo E. Tawo (SAN)

and the secretary, Cordelia U. Eke respectively, disclosed the decision of the Sub-Committee of ECNBA disqualifying Ogunlana and 18 other aspirants while 24 were cleared to contest for the elections after its screening.

Those who were cleared to contest for national president of the association are Dr. Babatunde Ajibade SAN, Deacon Dele Adeshina SAN and Mr. Olumide Akpata.

ECNBA noted that the disqualified candidates have a right of appeal and furthermore, that any objection to its final decision on the eligibility status of the candidates should be sent via its email before 4PM on 17th June, 2020.

Meanwhile, one of the presidential candidates, Ajibade SAN, has explained why he withdrew from a Yoruba lawyers’ arrangement to select a consensus candidate for the region.