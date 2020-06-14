Lukman Olabiyi

Former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch and one of the presidential candidates for national election of the association, Adeshina Ogunlana, has been disqualified.

Ogunlana was disqualified alongside 18 others vying for different posts at the forthcoming election of NBA to be held on July 24, 2020.

In a statement issued by the NBA Electoral Committee (NBAEC), and signed by its chairman, Mr. Tawo E. Tawo and secretary, Cordelia U. Eke, respectively, disclosed that the subcommittee of NBAEC disqualified Ogunlana and 18 other aspirants while 24 aspirants were cleared to contest after screening.

Those who were cleared to contest for national president are Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, Mr. Dele Adeshina and Mr. Olumide Akpata.

NBAEC noted that the disqualified candidates have the right of appeal and added that any objection to its final decision on the eligibility status of the candidates should be sent via its email address before 4PM on June 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, one of the presidential candidates, Ajibade, a senior advocate, has explained why he withdrew from a Yoruba lawyers’ arrangement to select a consensus candidate for the region.

Ajibade described the selection process organised by pan-Yoruba lawyers association, Egbe Amofin, as “obscure and lacking in objectivity or transparency.”

The NBA zoned the office of president to the Southwest. Ajibade is one of at least two Yoruba lawyers and a non-Yoruba in the race.