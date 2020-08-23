Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi on Sunday reacted to dis-invitation of governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to its forthcoming annual general conference, saying that the lawyers have lost the opportunity to interrogate Governor El-Rufai and collectively rub minds with him to identify areas that needed to be addressed for the purpose of governance.

Sanusi arrived Kaduna on a visit to El-Rufai barely five months after he was deposed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

The former Emir faulted the NBA for relying on mere hearsay or petition from a few lawyers to withdraw the invitation it earlier extended to the governor without given him a fair hearing to defend himself

“I hope that the action of the NBA will not turn into an ethnic or religious matter if it is not properly handled by the leadership of the association, I think NBA has lost an opportunity to interrogate the Governor and collectively rub minds to identify areas that need to be addressed for the purpose of governance”. Sanusi said.

The former CBN Governor commended El-Rufai for the way he has been managing the affairs of Kaduna State especially the effort he is making to resolve the security challenges in southern Kaduna and other parts of the State.

He also prayed for peace to return to Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country where there are security challenges. Welcoming the former Emir , El-Rufai described him as a worthy partner and friend to Kaduna State. He however expressed Hope that as vice chairman of Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency, Sanusi will help in turning around the economy of the State and also use his wide connection to attract more investors to the State.

Sanusi’s visit to Kaduna State happened to be his first visit to any part of the north since after he was removed from the throne on March 9, 2020.